Edinburgh family set up fundraiser in memory of Paul Tennant to give him special send-off

Edinburgh man died just months after first feeling unwell

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th May 2023, 17:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:10 BST

An online fundraiser has been launched to give the best possible send-off to an Edinburgh man who sadly passed away after recently being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Family member Shona Tennant is trying to raise money for Paul Tennant’s funeral, following a rapid deterioration of his health after he first became ill at the end of last year. At the end of November, Paul was taken into Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with pneumonia where doctors found 27 blood clots around his body. He was put on blood thinners but he kept getting more clots.

And then just before Christmas they found a mass on his heart. After returning home to his grateful family for Christmas, Paul was admitted to the Western General Hospital after suffering a heart attack and two mini strokes on January 31. Recalling this time and Paul’s rapidly deteriorating health, Shona said: “They did a scan and took a biopsy, this is where they found Paul had stage 3 lung cancer, with a diagnosis that he had it for five years . He then had 10 rounds of radiotherapy. Between March and April Paul had two full days at home.

Edinburgh man Paul Tennant, who sadly passed away on May 8.
Edinburgh man Paul Tennant, who sadly passed away on May 8.
"On Monday, May 1, he was told he had weeks to live. On Tuesday, May 2, he was told he had a few days. On Thursday, May 4, Paul went into the hospice, and on Monday, May 8, Paul passed away.” Speaking about the fundraiser, she added: “I am fundraising to get Paul the send-off he deserves. The family are in utter shock at how fast Paul went downhill.”

