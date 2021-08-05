Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The liver and brown Springer spaniel called Remy, has blown the cruciate ligament in her right hind leg.

The sick pup is in too much pain to play with her owner James Macleod’s four-year-old daughter Rose.

The 38-year-old dad from Currie from Currie said: “Remy is my daughter’s world, Rose can’t understand why Remy has to rest and not move or play.”

The much loved pet needs a £4,000 operation to fix her knee, but this is not covered by pet insurance.

Unable to afford the costly vet bill, Mr MacLeod launched a GoFundMe page to save his daughter’s best friend.

He said: “Any help anyone can give us would make my little girl’s world and make our other furry little girl’s world whole again by playing fetch.”

