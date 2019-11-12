Edinburgh on film.

Edinburgh on film: here are 13 movies filmed on location in Scotland's capital city

Here are 13 films with scenes shot on location in Edinburgh.

Did you know that filmmakers made Edinburgh double as Cambridge in Cloud Atlas?

1. Restless Natives (1985)

This classic comedy follows two rebellious youths from Wester Hailes who become modern day highwaymen.

2. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969)

Based on the novel by Muriel Sparks, this iconic film stars a young Maggie Smith as Miss Jean Brodie - and was shot on location at Edinburgh Academy.

3. Shallow Grave (1995)

Danny Boyle's directorial debut follows three New Town flatmates whose lives spiral out of control when they find a briefcase full of cash.

4. Trainspotting (1996)

Danny Boyle's follow up to Shallow Grave - adapted from the notorious novel by Irvine Welsh, is perhaps the most famous film to be set in Scotland's capital.

