Firefighters tackled a fire at a home on the second floor of a 15-storey tower block in Gilmerton earlier today.

The fire broke out at Forteviot House, Moredunvale Bank this morning. There were no casualties reported and investigations are currently being carried out to discover how the fire started.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.50am on Monday, October 24 to reports of a dwelling fire on Moredunvale Bank, Edinburgh.

Stock photo by Michael Gillen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where crews worked to extinguish the fire on the second floor of a fifteen-storey block of flats.