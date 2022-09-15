The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended Rose Street Lane this afternoon (September 15).

Smoke could be seen billowing into the air above the New Town skyline from about 2.30pm.

A woman, who called 999, said: “I heard a loud pop noise and suddenly I saw flames that were surrounding me around my kitchen, so I called the fire brigade and got out as quickly as I could.

"It is scary seeing flames outside around your home though."

Eye witness reports from the scene suggest it was an air conditioning unit that caught fire in a building in that area.

Primark and Hotel Chocolat were both evacuated, as well as surrounding residential areas.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.47pm on Thursday, September 15 to a report of a fire near a building on Rose Street Lane, Edinburgh.

Emergency services attend Edinburgh fire.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and crews are still in attendance.”