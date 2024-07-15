Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Abbotsford Court have been evacuated by the council after a fire at the block of flats on Colinton Road last night.

Nine fire crews tackled the fire, thought to have been caused by an electrical fault on a laptop, at a block of flats in the Craiglockhart area at Colinton Road, after being alerted at 6.40pm on Sunday, July 14. No injuries have been reported.

The road was closed both ways from South Gillsland Road to Tipperlinn Road last night while firefighters tackled the blaze and remains closed this afternoon, Monday, July 15. AA Traffic News reported this afternoon that surrounding local traffic is coping well with the partial road closure and a detour remains in operation.

The fire reportedly climbed the building and there were concerns for the roof of the property.

The scene at Colinton Road last night with police and fire crews in attendance. Photo by Councillor Marie-Clair Munro.

Speaking about the evacuation of residents from the block of private flats opposite George Watson’s College, City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: “Thankfully, everyone has been evacuated to safety and our officers are on the scene to support residents.

“We’ll continue to support all agencies and explore temporary accommodation should it be required. I’m very grateful to the emergency services for their ongoing swift response.”

Meanwhile, local councillor Marie-Clair Munro posted the above video from the scene last night to update locals. Speaking to the Evening News today, she said: “The emergency services are still on the scene. I have not been given any more information.

“Police contacted the council last night as they needed the names and addresses of residents to account for everyone. Everyone was then accounted for and the police said there had been no casualties.

“There may have been people treated at the scene but I understand that nobody was taken to hospital.”