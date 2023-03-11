Edinburgh fire: Smoke seen across the city from Granton tyre fire
Tyres set on fire in Granton area
Fire crews rushed to extinguish a fire in the Lower Granton area this morning, with billowing smoke seen across Edinburgh.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of smoke in the Granton area at 1135am on Saturday, March 11. Two fire engines and a height appliance were dispatched to the scene.
A spokesperson said: “It was a quantity of tyres alight in open ground in the Lower Granton Road area. Our crews left the scene at 12.13pm.”