Edinburgh fire: Smoke seen across the city from Granton tyre fire

Tyres set on fire in Granton area

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
20 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 11:27am

Fire crews rushed to extinguish a fire in the Lower Granton area this morning, with billowing smoke seen across Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of smoke in the Granton area at 1135am on Saturday, March 11. Two fire engines and a height appliance were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “It was a quantity of tyres alight in open ground in the Lower Granton Road area. Our crews left the scene at 12.13pm.”

This picture was taken from the SKYbar in Edinburgh city centre, showing smoke from the tyre fire in Granton. Photo by Matthew Smith.
This picture was taken from the SKYbar in Edinburgh city centre, showing smoke from the tyre fire in Granton. Photo by Matthew Smith.