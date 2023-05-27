News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Edinburgh fire: Woman's death treated as "unexplained" following flat fire at Warriston Drive

Saturday morning fire at Edinburgh flat leads to tragic discovery
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th May 2023, 18:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 18:43 BST

A woman’s body was sadly recovered from a flat in Edinburgh this morning after a report of concern for a person, with firefighters also extinguishing a fire at the property.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained by police, who have launched a joint enquiry with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full details of the tragic incident at Warriston Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Saturday, May 27, we were called to a report of a concern for a person in the Warriston Drive area of Edinburgh.

The fire on Warriston Drive was reported at 8.47am this morning.The fire on Warriston Drive was reported at 8.47am this morning.
The fire on Warriston Drive was reported at 8.47am this morning.
Most Popular

“Emergency services attended and the body of a woman was found within a flat. There was also a small fire at the property which was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be suspicious circumstances. A joint enquiry with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that firefighters were called at 8.47am, with four fire pumps dispatched to the scene, and the fire was extinguished 40 minutes later.