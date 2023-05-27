A woman’s body was sadly recovered from a flat in Edinburgh this morning after a report of concern for a person, with firefighters also extinguishing a fire at the property.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained by police, who have launched a joint enquiry with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full details of the tragic incident at Warriston Drive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Saturday, May 27, we were called to a report of a concern for a person in the Warriston Drive area of Edinburgh.

The fire on Warriston Drive was reported at 8.47am this morning.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a woman was found within a flat. There was also a small fire at the property which was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be suspicious circumstances. A joint enquiry with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

