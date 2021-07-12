Edinburgh firms back Teddy Bears’ Picnic Campaign for premature babies

Businesses have been raising funds for the Teddy Bears' Picnic Campaign throughout July.

In July business supported charity the Teddy Bears’ Picnic Campaign, raising funds for the Simpsons Special Care Babies (SSCB), the official charity of the Simpsons Neonatal Unit at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

The campaign has been launched across the country to raise funds for the neonatal units ongoing work to care for babies that are sick or born prematurely.

The Simpsons Neonatal Unit looks after 850 premature and sick children, and, with charity fundraising, they carry out vital care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pantry, The Pastry Section, Salt Café and Honeycomb & Co are set to donate profits from their teddy bear bakes to the SSCB at the end of July.

Charlotte Thompson, who runs The Pantry, said: "We're so glad to be part of the Teddy Bears’ Picnic campaign this year along with other local businesses.

"With the event having a new spin on it, we hope that means more people will get involved throughout the month of July."

The SSCB are encouraging others to take part, children and their families can do so and raise money at the same time by hosting a picnic of their own, inviting friends and of course inviting their own favourite teddy bear.

And for the first time, supporters can get involved with the Teddy Bears’ Picnic wherever suits them throughout the month of July.

You can make donations here: sscb.org/teddy.

You can show your support on social media by using: #SimpsonsBabies & #SimpsonsPicnic and following them on Twitter: @SSCBcharity and on Facebook: @SimpsonsSpecialCareBabies.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.