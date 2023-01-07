New Year is always the time of year when most people are thinking about getting back on a fitness trip in an effort to burn off the extra timber gained during the Christmas period, so I decided to join a fitness group to see how locals are having a good time keeping fit.

I joined up with One Element Edinburgh for their Saturday morning circuit fitness training on the Meadows, in the rain and the mud, to see what the New Year fitness bug fuss is all about.

A dozen or so of us braved the morning rain to get together for the session, led by One Element Edinburgh founder and coach Cal Usher. With cones dotted around the area of grass next to Coronation Walk, Cal set up circuits for us to ‘enjoy’, doing sprints, jogs, burpees, sit-ups, push-ups and stretches.

After an energising warm-up, the 45 minute session began with circuit runs to increasing distances of up to 100 metres and back. Before getting into pairs and doing more fun tasks including dragging and pushing each other to cones and back to build-up strength.

Now covered in mud after a series of sit-ups, push-ups and burpees on the sodden ground, the group ended the session with some runs and a warm-down, before heading to a local coffee shops for a blether.

For me, it’s this social element that is key to the enjoyment of getting fit in the elements. Everyone was very friendly and supporting, giving this muddy reporter a very warm welcome. And of course, I also felt instantly more fit thanks to the circuit training session. It’s a great way to make new friends and feel part of a community.

One of the group, Euan Millar, told me why he comes along every Saturday morning to One Element Edinburgh’s circuit fitness training session.

He said: "I joined One Element three months ago. I wanted to join this club so there was something else to do after playing rugby. It’s important for me to get out and do some physical activity on Saturday mornings and this club is there to help me do that.

"And it’s nice, not just doing fitness, as afterwards we sit and have a coffee and you can chat, see how the session went, see what people are up to, which is a nice way of building a community.

"Especially after we’ve had a pretty tough session with Cal, when we’ve run up and down, done some burpees. Even on a day like this, we’re out keeping fit.”

Cal Usher launched One Element Edinburgh in October last year. After speaking to a friend who is the CEO of One Element London, he decided to launch the franchise in Scotland’s Capital.

Speaking about the community feeling of the group, he said: “What I really love about it is the inclusivity, how social we are with it. We have coffees after each session. We had a Christmas drinks party, there are also trips that we do and we have annual black-tie events and quarterly events as well, to keep the members building bonds, making new friends.

"We train in any weather, I’m absolutely soaked. And that’s always when you build the best memories, in the tough conditions.”

To join One Element Edinburgh at the Meadows on a Saturday morning, call 07495702255 or email [email protected] The group always runs free trials for anyone attending their first session. In January it has an offer for 10 people signing up to get a free month in February. One Element Edinburgh has a range of memberships; Unlimited £45, half £35, Student £30, Couple £75, Parent and child £60 and a 10 pack for £120.