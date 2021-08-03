Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Volunteers are required to have a standard driving licence and will be able to deliver to a variety of local charities and community groups across Central and South East Scotland.

The charity, which operated in partnership with Cyrenians, takes surplus food and redistributes it to over 196 local charities and community groups supporting vulnerable people – including homeless hostels, breakfast clubs and domestic violence refuges.

Fareshare volunteer driver

This year alone the charity delivered more than 1,765 tonnes of food to create the equivalent of 4,203,441,21 meals in the region.

Charity heads say they are still facing an increase in the number of people requiring help, a number which first skyrocketed when Covid-19 hit the Capital.

Cyrenians Senior Service Manager Lynne Collie said: “We’re asking members of the public who may have a bit more time during the school summer holiday period to lend a hand and help with increased demand.

“Our volunteers have been providing a lifeline to people in the region throughout the crisis, delivering food to charities across the region.

“Now, as restrictions ease, many of our fantastic volunteers are returning to work, leaving us with a shortage of drivers.

“The charities we serve are still facing an unprecedented demand and we urgently need new volunteer drivers to help us get food onto more people’s plates. We’re really hoping the community will rally round and help people in need.”

