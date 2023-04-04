News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Food Festival 2023 to be held over 10 days at Assembly George Square Gardens

One of the Capital’s most delicious and popular festivals will be returning this July.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Edinburgh Food Festival is set to return to the Capital this summer, with more stalls and street food vendors set to pop up in the city centre.

Kicking off this year’s string of summer festivals, the free-to-enter event promises one of the best culinary experiences in the country. The festival is set to last for 10 days, starting on Friday, July 21, and will include street food vendors, pop-up market stalls, plus the al fresco Treehouse Kitchen, with hands on workshops and live chef demonstrations.

The festival was established in 2015 to coincide with Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, and is held at Assembly George Square Gardens, the hub for many of the Capital’s summer events. Previous festivals have seen top industry figures such as Carina Contini, Shirley Spear, Tom Lewis, Guy Grieve and Neil Forbes take part.

Edinburgh Food Festival: One of the Capital's most popular food festivals is returning this July
Anyone feeling a bit thirsty at the events will have their pick of local brands, this year including Edinburgh’s own Bellfield Brewery.

Edinburgh Food Festival: One of the Capital's most popular food festivals is returning this July
