An Edinburgh foodbank is struggling to meet demand this winter as the cost of living crisis continues to hit the Capital, and is desperately looking for more donations to cope ahead of Christmas.

As the winter chill really begins to bite, households across Edinburgh who used to have to choose between heating and eating are now facing the terrible realisation that they can now no longer afford either.

The Edinburgh Food Project, which has its main base in Broomhouse, gave out 1,830 parcels in November 2023, which is more than November 2021 and November 2022 combined. The charity expect to give out around 2000 parcels in December this year. The foodbank also revealed that one in five of its parcels go to someone in a working household.

The shelves at Edinburgh Food Project's Broomhouse warehouse are emptying quicker than they are being filled in the run-up to Christmas.

Edinburgh Food Project director Bethany Biggar spoke about the heartbreaking situation in the run-up to Christmas, with the foodbank giving out food quicker than it receives new donations.

She said: “Small community groups and local charities like us are bracing for our busiest Christmas on record. Everyone is struggling as the cost of living crisis continues to hit individuals and communities hard.

“We distributed more food in November 2023 than in November 2021 and November 2022 combined, and 2,000 emergency food parcels will leave our seven foodbanks across the city before Christmas.

“It’s hard to feel any Christmas cheer when the shelves in our foodbank warehouse are emptying quicker than we can fill them, and we know that we are not the only ones facing a bleak December.

“For too many families and households, this won’t be the most wonderful time of the year, all they want for Christmas is food.”

Bethany also said that one in three of the charity’s parcels go to children, with 47 per cent of parcels going to single adults.

To donate to The Edinburgh Food Project, you can give food direct to the warehouse at Unit 12, New Lairdship Yards, EH11 3UY, Monday – Friday 9am-4pm until December 21. Urgently needed items include: UHT milk, long-life fruit juice, cereal, tinned cold meat, tinned fruit, tinned custard/ rice pudding, tinned spaghetti in sauce, tinned vegetables, pasta sauce, curry sauce, ready meals (e.g. Pot Noodles, Cheesy Pasta), rice and jam.

Edinburgh supermarkets are also taking donations to pass onto the charity.