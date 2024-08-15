Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe in full swing, Swizzels will be handing out thousands of free samples to visitors and locals over the next couple of days.

The sweet maker is celebrating the nationwide roll-out of its new Strawberry and Cream Squashies by rolling into Edinburgh with its fun Squashies-inspired sampling van.

Thousands of packs of new strawberry and cream squashies are to be handed out in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday. | Submitted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free samples van will be situated on Victoria Street tomorrow, Friday, August 16 and Blair Street on Saturday, August 17, 9am-7pm each day, or until the day's stock has been handed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squahies van will be in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday. | Submitted

The launch coincides with new research by Swizzels, revealing that nearly two-thirds, 62 per cent, of the nation say strawberries and cream is the flavour they most associate with a quintessential summer.

So if you fancy some free sweet treats you know where to go to get them over the next couple of days in Edinburgh.