Edinburgh free sweeties giveaway as thousands of packets of new squashies to be handed out this weekend

Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:37 BST
With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe in full swing, Swizzels will be handing out thousands of free samples to visitors and locals over the next couple of days. 

The sweet maker is celebrating the nationwide roll-out of its new Strawberry and Cream Squashies by rolling into Edinburgh with its fun Squashies-inspired sampling van.

Thousands of packs of new strawberry and cream squashies are to be handed out in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday.
Thousands of packs of new strawberry and cream squashies are to be handed out in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday. | Submitted

The free samples van will be situated on Victoria Street tomorrow, Friday, August 16 and Blair Street on Saturday, August 17, 9am-7pm each day, or until the day's stock has been handed out. 

The squahies van will be in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday.
The squahies van will be in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday. | Submitted

The launch coincides with new research by Swizzels, revealing that nearly two-thirds, 62 per cent, of the nation say strawberries and cream is the flavour they most associate with a quintessential summer

So if you fancy some free sweet treats you know where to go to get them over the next couple of days in Edinburgh.

