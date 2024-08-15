Edinburgh free sweeties giveaway as thousands of packets of new squashies to be handed out this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sweet maker is celebrating the nationwide roll-out of its new Strawberry and Cream Squashies by rolling into Edinburgh with its fun Squashies-inspired sampling van.
The free samples van will be situated on Victoria Street tomorrow, Friday, August 16 and Blair Street on Saturday, August 17, 9am-7pm each day, or until the day's stock has been handed out.
The launch coincides with new research by Swizzels, revealing that nearly two-thirds, 62 per cent, of the nation say strawberries and cream is the flavour they most associate with a quintessential summer.
So if you fancy some free sweet treats you know where to go to get them over the next couple of days in Edinburgh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.