A pair of rather tall identical twins performing at the Fringe have been forced to take to the stage in their socks, as the ceiling of the venue they are playing at all month is too low for them.

Six foot seven inches tall identical twins Patrick and Hugo McPherson, who perform as sketch comedy duo Pear, have reached new lofty heights at Underbelly Cowgate venue Belly Dancer, with the low ceiling proving tricky for the pair.

Pear are now having to perform at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe in just their socks to avoid hitting the ceiling at their 7.20pm show, which runs until August 25.

Speaking about their height problem at Belly Dancer, the pair predictably saw the funny side.

They said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Underbelly again, we’ve always loved working with the team there. We were always hoping to reach new heights with our comedy, though that's not quite possible in this venue.

"They say reach for the stars, which is sadly unlikely in this venue, or we'll break our wrists. There's a big metal bar at the front of the stage. So it's a lot of 'two twins walk into a bar...ow' material.

"We probably should have double-checked the venue specifications. We always said 'you can't put us in a box' and we'd like to retract that statement, you definitely can."

Pear, at Underbelly Cowgate Belly Dancer, 7.20pm until August 25, excluding 12th. Tickets £11 and £12 are on sale now.