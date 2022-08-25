Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022: Former MSP for Lothians to perform stand-up comedy routine at Fringe
Heard the one about the former MSP who turned to stand-up comedy? No, it’s not a joke...
Gavin Brown – the Scottish Conservative MSP for the Lothians between 2007 and 2016 – is set to perform a comedy routine at the Fringe.
Now a public speaking coach, the 47-year-old, who held a number of senior roles at Holyrood, helps businesses and organisations across the world improve their presentation skills.
His firm Speak With Impact is based in the centre of Edinburgh.
He will appear at Laughing Horse @ The Pear Tree at around 10.30pm on Friday (August 26) as part of Raul Kohli’s ‘Kohl and the Gang’.
The material will include anecdotes from working on various Scottish election campaigns and cover his time in the Scottish Parliament.
Brown said: “Working on the campaign trail and being involved in Scottish politics certainly generates enough material for stand-up comedy.
“You meet all kinds of characters and witness various incredible and entertaining events first hand.
“I’ve always enjoyed public speaking and tried to inject a bit of humour into some of my speeches during my time in parliament.
“There are a lot of similarities between public speaking and stand-up comedy, so I’m very much looking forward to giving this a go.
“And as an Edinburgh resident, it’s a privilege to be involved in something as famous as the Fringe.”