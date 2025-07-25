On a beautiful September day in 2023, a father and daughter duo from Bo’ness took on the 7 Hills Challenge in Edinburgh.

Organised by Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh to support Cancer Research UK, it was a chance for Andrew and Anna Walker to raise funds and have a great day out in a city they both loved.

While the Walker family had not been directly touched by cancer, several family friends had received cancer diagnoses and they wanted to do their bit to help.

Andrew and Anna were delighted to play a part in helping to raise just under £42,000, including Gift Aid.

Anna was a pure ray of sunshine and loved travelling but was a Bo'ness girl through and through.

Sadly, just 15 months later the Walkers were facing their own heartbreaking news.

Anna, 25, was in her third year of a teaching degree at the University of Stirling when high blood pressure saw her make an appointment with the GP.

On January 3, the Walker family were devastated to learn that Anna had a cancerous tumour.

Further tests later that month revealed the tumour on her adrenal gland was a rare neuroendocrine cancer – called a pheochromocytoma – which was spreading aggressively.

On a beautiful day in September 2023, Anna and Andrew were delighted to complete the 7 Hills Challenge, pictured here on the top of Arthur’s Seat.

While ruling out an operation, Anna’s consultants were working on a plan of treatment when, on February 4, she fell ill and was admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A day later, just a month after diagnosis, the family were told the tumour had enlarged and the cancer had spread; there were no viable treatments, only palliative care.

After five days in the hospital and five days at Strathcarron Hospice, Anna decided she wanted to spend her last days at home in Bo'ness.

She spent two weeks there before her medical needs saw her being readmitted to the hospice, where she passed away surrounded by the love of her family on March 9.

It meant the world to Anna to graduate with her teaching degree; she is pictured here with her university friends (back l-r) Zoe Ramsay and Caitlin Spence and (front left) Brooke Heary.

Described as a ray of sunshine by everyone who knew and loved her, throughout it all Anna remained the same determined young woman, who loved life to the full, she'd always been.

And it is in Anna’s memory that they will all be taking part in this year’s Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh event on August 29.

Team Be Like Anna will be led by her mum and dad, Debby, 50, and Andrew, 51, and brother Ross, 22, with many other members of the family and some of her closest friends joining them.

Several of Anna’s university friends have also signed up (see separate story, top right), taking Team Be Like Anna to around 40 walkers.

Family friends being diagnosed with cancer inspired Andrew and Anna (front) to raise funds for Cancer Research at the 7 Hills Challenge; they are pictured here with their walking team, having conquered Corstorphine Hill.

They will jointly be raising funds for research into rare cancers, similar to that Anna was diagnosed with.

Other teams taking part in Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh’s 7 Hills Challenge will also raise funds for Cancer Research UK, but the whole event this year has been dedicated in Anna’s memory.

Andrew said: “Anna will be our motivation and she'll be with us in memory every step of the way.

“We’re incredibly indebted to the Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh team for dedicating this year’s 7 Hills Challenge in her memory.

“It will be a very emotional day for all of us; when we did it in 2023, Anna was not long back from 18 months abroad – she spent a year as an au pair in Australia, before travelling with her boyfriend Dylan to South East Asia.

“At that point, our family had not been touched by cancer in any tangible way. However, several family friends had recently been diagnosed and that was our motivation.

“It was a beautiful day – the weather was amazing and it was a brilliant way to see Edinburgh, where I was born and educated and Anna knew and loved, from a totally different perspective.

“This time, our team – Be Like Anna – is raising money for research specifically targeting rare cancers.

“Remarkably, few cancer specialists have come across a patient like Anna with an illness that progressed as quickly as it did.

“Anna was nothing if not determined at every turn in her life; that was true right through her illness and right to the end.

“She would be content knowing that we’re doing something in her name to perhaps help make a difference for other families in years to come.”

Lou Kiddier, Business Beats Cancer Edinburgh chairwoman, is hoping even more people will sign up to this year’s challenge – raising much-needed funds for cancer research.

She said: “This year’s 7 Hills Challenge means more to us than ever as we’re walking in memory of Anna.

“In 2023, this beautiful, happy-go-lucky young woman joined us on the 7 Hills Challenge.

“In January 2025, Anna was told she had a rare cancer. Two cruel months later, aged just 25, she left this world – and left her family heartbroken and devastated.

“Anna’s story is a stark reminder that cancer doesn’t care who you are. It’s why the research we support matters so much.

“So, this one’s for Anna. For her family. For her friends. Please walk with us on August 29.”

If you would like to sign up a work team, email [email protected].

A Millennium baby, Anna was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 8, 1999, and went on to be educated at Deanburn Primary and the Academy.

Although a Bo’ness lass through and through, she didn’t confine herself – a free spirit, her ‘adopted dad’ Adam in Australia called her a child of the world as she loved travelling and meeting people from all over.

Indeed, she had friends in almost every continent!

“She was just that type of girl,” said Andrew. “She was a true ray of sunshine who knew, and was loved by, so many people.”

Among their number were the staff at So Strawberry Caffe in Linlithgow, where Anna worked from the age of 14 and continued to work throughout her university studies.

Not afraid of hard graft, last summer Anna also started working as a carer with Bield, another job she held down while studying for her teaching degree.

Initially after leaving school, Anna trained as cabin crew but decided after a year it wasn’t for her.

She then worked at Nippers Nursery in Kirkliston which cemented her decision to pursue teaching, specifically early years.

“A few days after she was diagnosed, she was due to start a placement at a primary school in Grangemouth,” said Andrew.

“When she called the university to give them an update on her prognosis, they were absolutely amazing.

“During her 14 days at home, they decided she would be graduating with her degree and the university team held a lovely ceremony here with her family and friends.

“Anna’s gran was a teacher and she’d also been inspired by one of her teachers at Deanburn Primary; it meant the world to her to get her degree and for us to see that. It was a lovely day.”

The outpouring of love for Anna has also helped support and bolster the Walkers since her passing.

An incredible number of events have been organised to raise funds in her memory for Strathcarron Hospice where Anna spent the last ten days of her life. That too has been a huge comfort for her family.

“The fact so much fundraising has gone on in the aftermath of losing Anna is testament to the type of girl she was,” her dad said.

“The Strathcarron fundraising page in Anna’s memory is sitting at more than £10,000 just now.

“There’s been a fashion show in Linlithgow, people bungee jumping off a bridge at Killiecrankie, 10K events, marathons and one of her best friends is even doing a skydive.

“The scale of fundraising and the response has been remarkable – it’s blown us all away.

“Life after Anna’s passing has been difficult. It’s a path we never wanted to be on and never thought we would be on.

“We all miss her – every minute of every day – but doing fundraising events in her memory and seeing how much other people have also rallied to do likewise is incredibly positive.

“It’s something Anna would have wholeheartedly approved of.”

The Walkers are delighted that people are also raising funds for Strathcarron, where Anna received palliative care in her final days.

Andrew explained: “Strathcarron did such an incredible job looking after Anna, despite rarely seeing someone with her type of cancer.

“We spoke to specialists at the Beatson, consultants at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and doctors at Strathcarron.

“Everyone we spoke to said they had rarely seen a cancer progress like that in someone of Anna’s age.

“That made palliative care slightly more difficult for the team at Strathcarron but they went above and beyond in how they dealt with Anna and us as a family. That place means the world to us.

“Therefore, we’re delighted Anna’s friends are raising funds for both research into rare cancers and for palliative care treatment at Strathcarron.

“It’s all in Anna’s memory and we can’t thank everyone enough for the incredible support they have given to us and the love they’ve shown for Anna.”

With the Walkers now gearing up for the 7 Hills Challenge on August 29, they’ll be busy in the next month getting their steps in.

For, unlike the walk with Anna in 2023 – when they travelled between the hills via car – this time round they’ll be hoofing the route every step of the 27km loop.

It should take Team Be Like Anna around six hours all in, scaling the seven summits and distances between.

For Andrew, it might be a wee bit of a walk in the park compared to other team members.

For as Scottish Water’s head of corporate affairs, he has taken on many walking challenges for another cause close to his heart, WaterAid.

Just for fun, he’s also bagged more than 100 Munros – at least 12 of which he completed with Anna.

However, he’s still getting his steps in to make sure he’s ready for the big event on August 29.

He added: “It’s a wee bit more of a challenge this time as we’re walking the whole route, which makes it a big old walk.

“Knowing we’re doing it in Anna’s memory will help push every one of us to the finish line. Anna would be determined to do it – we will be too.”

Team Be Like Anna has so far raised £2420 + £560 in Gift Aid; to support them visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/be-like-anna-in-memory-of-anna-walker.

An outpouring of love for Anna

In the four months since Anna’s passing, friends and family have struggled to come to terms with her sudden passing.

In the void that such a lively and caring lassie has left, they have been inspired by her love for life and steely determination.

And, in Anna’s memory, they’ve already pulled out all the stops to raise more than £10,000 for Strathcarron Hospice … and counting.

A host of other events have also been lined up this year which will see that fundraising tally soar even higher.

Anna’s uncle Scott has already completed a 10K and half marathon in her honour and is gearing up for a marathon in September.

The Walkers have also been invited to take part in another walk, organised by Anna’s friend, Lauren, from Chichester and will be travelling down south later this year to join in.

Andrew said: “Anna met Lauren seven years ago when she spent the summer at Camp Thailand, teaching children English. They’ve been friends ever since.

“Lauren is doing a 25-mile walk between Bognor and Brighton beaches for Strathcarron Hospice later this year and we’re planning on going down as a family to take part.

“The sheer scale of fundraising in Anna’s memory is overwhelming.

“Our hope is that, between the research and palliative care funds, it will help other families in the future.”

If you’d like to lend your support, visit www.strathcarronhospice.net/InMemoryOf/anna-walker.