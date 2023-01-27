News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh gas leak: Abbey Mount closed to southbound traffic between Regent Road and Abbeyhill

Major city centre route closed due to incident

By Kevin Quinn
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A gas leak in the Abbeyhill area has left one of Edinburgh’s busiest city centre roads closed to southbound traffic this evening.

SGN reported the leak this afternoon, with Abbey Mount closed to southbound traffic between Regent Road and Abbeyhill soon after. The road closure is still currently in place.

SGN has been contacted for comment. Police said they have not been made aware of the incident.

Abbey Mount has been closed to southbound traffic due to a gas leak.
