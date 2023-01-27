Edinburgh gas leak: Abbey Mount closed to southbound traffic between Regent Road and Abbeyhill
Major city centre route closed due to incident
A gas leak in the Abbeyhill area has left one of Edinburgh’s busiest city centre roads closed to southbound traffic this evening.
SGN reported the leak this afternoon, with Abbey Mount closed to southbound traffic between Regent Road and Abbeyhill soon after. The road closure is still currently in place.
SGN has been contacted for comment. Police said they have not been made aware of the incident.