Edinburgh gin distillery launches new Pink Elderflower and Jasmine gin

Luxury Edinburgh gin distillery, The Old Curiosity, has just launched a Pink Elderflower and Jasmine gin.

The delicate gin has an all-natural distinctive pink colour, made from naturally infused rose petals and violets, which turns more vibrant when tonic is added and is produced used fresh hand-harvested elderflower rather than dried elderflower.

The Old Curiosity adds a sixth gin to its Secret Herb Garden range.

The elderflower used only blooms for a short season of four weeks but the Old Curiosity team are trying to produce enough distillate to meet gin demands for the full year before the flower blooms again.

It is freshly picked from the Secret Herb Garden, the nation’s first and only pure working gin botanical garden, where the distillery is based and the flavour is produced by using a fresh flower water distillate, which is then added to the gin.

A small amount of jasmine which is also separately distilled is included to add freshness and is best served with a light tonic.

Hamish Martin, the herbologist who founded The Old Curiosity, said: “We are working hard to harvest because we have a short window of time when the fresh elderflower is blooming and ready.

“Once the season is over, we are only able to access dried elderflower, which tastes entirely different.

“Old Curiosity is committed to only producing the most delicious tasting gin, so we insist upon only using freshly picked elderflower.

“The Elder tree is one of the most sacred things that grows on the British Isles and Jasmine is renowned in Eastern history, thanks to its unmatchable fragrance – creating a sensual and intriguing drink.

“We’re incredibly proud of this gin –it’s just perfect for summer days that stretch into lazy summer evenings.”

All of the herbs and botanicals grown at The Secret Herb Garden are hand-picked, dried and infused by the team.

They are all 100% natural; free of chemicals, sugars and flavour compounds.

The Pink Elderflower & Jasmine gin is available to buy from specialist off-licences, retailers and outlets in Scotland and from Harvey Nichols nationwide.

It is also available to buy from Old Curiosity’s website.

