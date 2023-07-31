The Leith-based drummer of an Edinburgh/ Glasgow heavy metal band endured a nightmare end to a dream trip to play a German music festival when his luggage, wallet, mobile phone and £1,000 double bass drum pedals were stolen at the airport.

Carlo Bolzan, 29, whose stage name for heavy metal act Nyctopia is Carlo Caligula Hellblaster, was still buzzing from the Boarstream Open AiR festival appearance and meeting some of his heroes, when he was robbed as he slept in the car park of Frankfurt Airport, while waiting overnight July 23/24 for his flight home to Edinburgh.

He had to travel alone as he missed the band’s flight to Germany and had to book his own flights there and back at the last minute so he didn’t miss the festival show. And he still played the German show despite suffering a fractured hand when he punched a wall in frustration at missing the original outward flight.

Carlo, front right, with the rest of Nyctopia.

His bandmates have now set-up a GoFundMe page to help Carlo, who is also a chef in Stockbridge,

Speaking about the robbery, Carlo said: “I lost everything, my clothes, my phone, my documents including my passport and wallet, and my double bass pedal for my drums. My phone and wallet had so many memories, that are now gone forever.

"It was such a great trip, I really enjoyed the place, the people, everything, and I met some of my favourite bands, it was incredible.

"Then this happened. It was between 1-3am. I’m normally a light sleeper but it was a big weekend so I was out cold. It was still weird I didn’t wake up as my stuff was under my body. I’m not sure what happened. I’m really gutted I lost my pedals, I’ve played a lot of gigs with them.

Nyctopia drummer Carlo Bolzan, also known as Carlo Caligula Hellblaster.

"I have been really lucky I think, I could have got hurt. It could have been worse.”

Despite a horrendous end to the dream festival trip, Italian-born Carlo would love to return to Boarstream Open AiR festival.

He said: "I was flying with Luftwansa and when I explained that I couldn’t board my flight as I had been robbed, they understood and swapped it to the next flight later that day.

"I had to report it to the police, so I explained my situation to them. The police said nothing could be done in the very short term and I had to get emergency travel documents to get back to Edinburgh. I’m still in touch with the police.

"I was sent to the Italian embassy and they gave me 20 euros to get back to the airport. I could only board the flight home due to the travel documents. At least I was still able to get home the same day.

"It was such a great show. Everyone was lovely, the festival was perfect, I enjoyed every single moment of it and I would go again.

"Next time though, I will go through security before going to sleep!”