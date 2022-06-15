Anna Collins, 67, is devastated that she is to be turfed out of her home under a proposed development of student flats in the west of the city.

The retired carer who looks after her blind Shar-Pei Bo got a notice to quit in January after fourteen years living in the rented cottage.

After appealing the eviction she got an extension which is due to run out this month and she said she was ‘worried sick’ she’d end up homeless.

Anna and Bo get extra time to find a new home

Since the Evening News reported her plight on Monday, developers have said they plan to draw up a new lease that would let her stay on until next year.

Mrs Collins, who cares for her teenage grandson, welcomed the extension but says she fears it will ‘take a miracle’ to find an alternative home.

The pensioner who has applied for dozens of rented flats hasn't managed to get any viewings in six months and has no family in the area to turn to.

Ross McKenzie, Labour councillor for Gorgie and Dalry, said developers should help Anna to find a new home.

Mr McKenzie said: "This is a heartbreaking example of Edinburgh's broken property market. We already know that the profits of landlords and developers are placed above the housing needs of the city's residents, and this case shows how cruel the reality of that can be.

“The proposed development at Westfield Road is yet to receive planning permission so there is no need for Anna to be evicted at this time. The developers need to work with Anna to find a solution that works for her. They must not be allowed to proceed with this barbaric eviction. And they have to help her find a new home, or she’ll just be in the same situation later down the line.”

Lothians MSP Miles Briggs called on the council to review student accommodation and affordable housing.

“Mrs Collins and her family need assistance to find a new property. This story is far from rare in the Capital with a now chronic housing crisis. It is clear that student flat developments are competing with potential affordable housing developments.

“I think it is high time the council looked again at the imbalance between student flats and delivering more affordable homes.”

Seb Horst, investment director from Host Student Housing Ltd, said: “We are aware of the situation of Mrs Collins and are in discussions with her to extend her current lease into early 2023, to provide her with the required time to find suitable accommodation. Over the coming days we will be continuing these conversations and making the necessary arrangements.

“At Host we are proud of our reputation as a high-quality provider of student accommodation across the UK. As part of Edinburgh’s long-term housing mix, we strongly believe that purpose-built student accommodation has a key role to play in helping to release existing housing stock across the Capital, and we are confident that our proposals at Westfield Road can help achieve this.”