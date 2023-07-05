Sweet-toothed visitors to an Edinburgh beauty spot will now be able to enjoy show-stopping cakes thanks to a new range with Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins.

Peter, who is the youngest winner in Bake Off history after being crowned in 2020, has partnered with Edinburgh catering company Heritage Portfolio to create the bakery range, which is now available at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE). The sweet treats on offer include carrot patch cupcakes, rhubarb and orange cake and apple tart, which are all inspired by the garden’s seasonal produce.

“The bakes I’ve made for this collaboration were designed to fit alongside the garden, so are all centred around fruits, vegetables, and herbs,” said Peter, who hails from and still lives in the Capital.

Peter Sawkins has launched a new bakery range at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

"The apple tart has a lemon thyme infused custard, which brings a gentle zing and floral note. The carrot patch cupcakes are cute little things that you could almost see growing in the kitchen garden. My favourite of the three, the orange and rhubarb cake use whole oranges to bring a rounded taste with sweetness, sharpness and bitterness and is the perfect backdrop for my favourite fruit to use in baking, rhubarb.

"The two cakes are gluten-free so I hope they can be enjoyed by even more people. I can’t wait for people to try the bakes and hope they make an already grand day out at the garden a little sweeter.”

Peter visited the Royal Botanic Garden on Saturday, July 1, where a sold-out event saw him introduce his new bakery range. He spoke to the audience about his time on the popular baking competition and gave them the chance to sample his creations.

