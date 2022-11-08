Greggs is opening a new bakery in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle. The popular chain has plans to take over the former Darnley’s Gin premises in 19 Castle Street, on the corner of Rose Street in New Town. An outdoor seating area on the pavement has also been proposed, where customers can enjoy their steak bakes and vegan sausage rolls with views of the Castle.

According to the planning application, the appearance of the unit “will not alter significantly”, and will be in-keeping with the listed building status and with the conservation area in general. The building was previously used as a gin experience and before that was a Lloyds TSB Bank.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans at a council meeting this week. It comes after the Greggs in Rose Street closed this month. If approved, it will join the ranks of around 20 Greggs in the city.