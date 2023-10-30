News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Halloween: Conifox Adventure Park's fireworks light up the sky and visitors of all ages

Kirkliston attraction welcomed hundreds of families to its latest fireworks display on Friday
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:20 GMT

Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston welcomed hundreds of visitors of all ages on Friday night for the latest in its series of fireworks display events in the run-up to Halloween.

Those in attendance were treated to an impressive 20-minute fireworks display, as well as a series of spooky Halloween events which also took place at the adventure park, including a creepy Witches Labyrinth, a treacherous Dark Forest Maze, fun Halloween disco, a Broomstick Flying School, an impressive fire performer show, pumpkin picking, axe throwing and a funfair.

The Kirkliston family attraction welcomed a record number of visitors over the two weekends leading up to Halloween, with more than 10,000 kids and adults soaking up the family-friendly fun on offer.

The last in the series of Conifox Halloween Fireworks events takes place on Tuesday, October 31 from 5pm until 8.30pm. Tickets, from £11.50, are still available online.

Fire performer Labyrinth Circus wowed families at Conifox Adventure Park’s Halloween Fireworks Night on Friday.

1. Bringing the fire

Fire performer Labyrinth Circus wowed families at Conifox Adventure Park’s Halloween Fireworks Night on Friday. Photo: Neil Hanna

Hundreds of people were in attendance at the Conifox Halloween Fireworks event in Kirkliston on Friday night.

2. Lighting up the sky

Hundreds of people were in attendance at the Conifox Halloween Fireworks event in Kirkliston on Friday night. Photo: Kevin Quinn

These teachers pass on their knowledge at the Broomstick Flying School at Conifox Adventure Park.

3. Back to school

These teachers pass on their knowledge at the Broomstick Flying School at Conifox Adventure Park. Photo: Kevin Quinn

The Taylor's of Edinburgh Funfair kept youngsters entertained at the Conifox Halloween Fireworks event on Friday night in Kirkliston.

4. Funfair

The Taylor's of Edinburgh Funfair kept youngsters entertained at the Conifox Halloween Fireworks event on Friday night in Kirkliston. Photo: Kevin Quinn

