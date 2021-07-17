Edinburgh heatwave: Your pictures on a day the capital basked in sunshine

We asked our readers to share their day out, and this gallery features just some of their pictures.
From Tynecastle to the top of the hills, everyone made the most of the glorious weather ...
1. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine
Sunshine and strawberries ... what more could you want on a hot summer's day (Pic: Shona Tennant)
Photo: Shona Tennant
2. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine
Clear blue water at Newhaven harbour all the way to the Forth Bridges (Pic: Valerie Osborne)
Photo: Valerie Osborne
3. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine
The trannquility of the Pentlands ... (Pic: Sharon Gray)
Photo: Sharon Gray
4. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine
Meet Charlie who sits proudly outside Edinburgh Castle after walked the city's seven hills - Corstorphine Hill, Castle Esplanade, Calton Hill, Arthur's Seat, Blackford Hill, Braid Hill, and Craiglockhart Hill.
He's earned a treat! (Pic: Jen Swinton)
Photo: Jen Swinton