A seaside setting for this little dog to enjoy (Pic: Lynn Crossan)

Edinburgh heatwave: Your pictures on a day the capital basked in sunshine

The sun shone, the temperature rose … and we all headed outdoors.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 7:15 pm

We asked our readers to share their day out, and this gallery features just some of their pictures.

From Tynecastle to the top of the hills, everyone made the most of the glorious weather ...

1. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine

Sunshine and strawberries ... what more could you want on a hot summer's day (Pic: Shona Tennant)

Photo: Shona Tennant

2. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine

Clear blue water at Newhaven harbour all the way to the Forth Bridges (Pic: Valerie Osborne)

Photo: Valerie Osborne

3. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine

The trannquility of the Pentlands ... (Pic: Sharon Gray)

Photo: Sharon Gray

4. Basking in Edinburgh's sunshine

Meet Charlie who sits proudly outside Edinburgh Castle after walked the city's seven hills - Corstorphine Hill, Castle Esplanade, Calton Hill, Arthur's Seat, Blackford Hill, Braid Hill, and Craiglockhart Hill. He's earned a treat! (Pic: Jen Swinton)

Photo: Jen Swinton

