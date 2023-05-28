4 . Hearts and Hibs

Edinburgh's two major football clubs Hearts and Hibs were founded in 1874 and 1875 respectively. The Gorgie and Leith clubs have enjoyed their ups and downs over the years bringing joy and anguish to their supporters. Hearts' most successful period was under former player turned manager Tommy Walker from the early 1950s to mid 1960s. Between 1954 and 1962 they won two league titles, one Scottish Cup, and four Scottish League Cups, and also finished inside the league's top four positions for 11 consecutive seasons between 1949–50 and 1959–60. Overall they have won the Scottish title four times. Hibs enjoyed their greatest period in the late 1940s and early 1950s during the Famous Five era when the club won three of their four Scottish league titles. Their other coming in 1903. The Hi-Bees also clinched the title of the best team in the world when they beat English champions Preston North End in 1887 in a match labelled 'Association Football Championship of the World Decider'. Photo shows Hearts' Robbie Neilson and Hibs Derek Riordan playing in an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road in April, 2005. Photo: Danny Lawson