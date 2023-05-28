As part of our celebrations to mark 150 years of the Edinburgh Evening News, we’ve taken a look back at the big events that shaped Edinburgh since our publication was founded in 1873.
So many landmark moments have taken place in the Capital since then, including the creation of Edinburgh’s two premier football clubs Hearts and Hibs, the Cowgate fire in 2002, two Papal visits, Hearts players fighting in the First World War, the restoration of the Scottish Parliament and the signing of the Edinburgh Agreement in 2012 for the terms of the 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum.
Other iconic events include the opening of Central Library in 1890, the Zeppelin bombing of the city in 1916, Potobello joining Edinburgh in 1896 and Leith following in 1920, despite locals voting against it. The city has also welcomed the Commonwealth Games twice, in 1970 and 1986.
1. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has delighted audiences at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade for more than 70 years, since the first event took place in 1950, pictured. The Tattoo is an annual series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams Photo: Contributed
The Edinburgh Agreement which was signed on October 15, 2012 by Prime Minister David Cameron and First Minister Alex Salmond at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh. The historic document was the terms for the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, in which Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom by 55 per cent to 45 per cent. Pictured: First Minister Alex Salmond holds up the Edinburgh agreement during the press conference. Photo: Ian Rutherford
The world-famous Edinburgh Hogmanay street party on Princes Street was first held in 1993, with locals previously gathering at the Tron for the bells. The event attracts thousands of people from across the world. Now a ticketed event, an estimated 400,000 people attended the 1995-96 celebrations, pictured, when Britpop band Ocean Colour Scene performed on a stage at the Mound. Photo: Unknown
Edinburgh's two major football clubs Hearts and Hibs were founded in 1874 and 1875 respectively. The Gorgie and Leith clubs have enjoyed their ups and downs over the years bringing joy and anguish to their supporters. Hearts' most successful period was under former player turned manager Tommy Walker from the early 1950s to mid 1960s. Between 1954 and 1962 they won two league titles, one Scottish Cup, and four Scottish League Cups, and also finished inside the league's top four positions for 11 consecutive seasons between 1949–50 and 1959–60. Overall they have won the Scottish title four times.
Hibs enjoyed their greatest period in the late 1940s and early 1950s during the Famous Five era when the club won three of their four Scottish league titles. Their other coming in 1903. The Hi-Bees also clinched the title of the best team in the world when they beat English champions Preston North End in 1887 in a match labelled 'Association Football Championship of the World Decider'.
Photo shows Hearts' Robbie Neilson and Hibs Derek Riordan playing in an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road in April, 2005. Photo: Danny Lawson