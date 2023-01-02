News you can trust since 1873
Thousands descended on Edinburgh city centre to bring in 2023.

Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: 16 photos of street party on Princes Street and fireworks in Capital

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party 2022 was back with a bang

By Kevin Quinn
31 minutes ago

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations returned to the city centre on Saturday night (Deember 31) following a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of people descending on Princes Street for the street party and concert in the gardens.

Thirty thousand revellers enjoyed a greatest hits set from pop legends Pet Shop Boys in Princes Street Gardens before counting down to 2023 and enjoying a spectacular fireworks display. Rain-lashed party-goers heading into the official arenas were earlier handed free ponchos along with wristbands which were lit up throughout the night.

1. Back with a bang

Edinburgh welcomed in the New Year for 2023 with a spectacular fireworks display. Photo by Scott Louden.

Photo: Scott Louden

2. Street party

Thousands of revellers on Princess Street for the Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations. Photo by Scott Louden.

Photo: Scott Louden

3. Capital celebrations

Crowds of revellers gathered on the Mound in Edinburgh on Hogmanay. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Photo: Andrew Milligan

4. Clear message

Princess Street on Hogmanay 2022, as revellers prepared to welcome in 2023. Photo by Scott Louden.

Photo: Scott Louden

