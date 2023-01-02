Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: 16 photos of street party on Princes Street and fireworks in Capital
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party 2022 was back with a bang
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations returned to the city centre on Saturday night (Deember 31) following a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of people descending on Princes Street for the street party and concert in the gardens.
Thirty thousand revellers enjoyed a greatest hits set from pop legends Pet Shop Boys in Princes Street Gardens before counting down to 2023 and enjoying a spectacular fireworks display. Rain-lashed party-goers heading into the official arenas were earlier handed free ponchos along with wristbands which were lit up throughout the night.