Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival have issued a ticket warning ahead of Saturday night’s Street Party and Concert in the Gardens.

With the events completely sold out and no plans to release any more tickets, organisers are making it clear that only tickets sold through the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay website, the Ticketmaster website and the Edinburgh Winter Festivals website are valid for tomorrow night’s countdown to the bells on Princess Street as the Capital welcomes in 2023.

A post on the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Twitter page said: “The only official tickets are sold through http://edinburghshogmanay.com, http://ticketmaster.com, or http://edinburghwinterfestivals.com, and there is no official resale.

“Any tickets listed on Eventbrite or in comment sections are NOT valid. Don't get scammed, only purchase tickets from official outlets to ensure that you get to see the show. Thank You."

This is the first Edinburgh Hogmanay organised city centre celebration since revellers saw the bells in for 2020, with the next two years’ events cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. While tickets for the street party sold out long ago, tickets for the Concert in the Gardens headlined by Pet Shop Boys sold out earlier this week. With 10,000 people expected in West Princes Street Gardens for their greatest hits show at Ross Bandstand, and a further 30,000 people at the street party on Princes Street. The capacity of the main celebration on Princes Street was capped at 30,000 for this year, roughly half the size of the event before the pandemic.

