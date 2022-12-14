With freezing temperatures hitting the Capital, a dedicated homeless facility is filling up every night with more requests for help than rooms available.

Demand for the Welcome centre, which provides 65 rooms, has soared in the colder weather amid concerns about homeless people after Scotland experienced its coldest night of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sources at the centre said that it’s been very busy every night and at times full to capacity with not enough rooms to meet the spike in demand.

The facility has more request for help than rooms available

For those unable to secure a space staff have urged them to go to local council offices and register as homeless to access emergency accommodation.

The reports follow calls from an local MSP for a housing emergency to be declared in the capital, after the Evening News revealed that families going to the council for help are being sent as far as Inverness – more than 150 miles away – due to a lack of available accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at the Haymarket Hub hotel, the Welcome facility was reopened for the winter after launching in 2020 as a response to the public health requirements for social distancing and self isolation during the Covid pandemic.It provides en-suite rooms as a deliberate move away from typical shelter provision as well as three meals a day and dedicated staff support to access longer term accommodation as well as help with mental health, addiction, and money advice.

Following funding from the Scottish Government and Edinburgh council, Bethany Christian Trust has been able to continue the service which opens between the months of October and May. The Capital has seen the number of homeless people increase by 258 since the first quarter of 2021 - a 64 percent rise. It’s not known how many are rough sleeping – but the Scottish Government claimed on Tuesday the number was ‘low’. Shocking figures have also revealed an estimated 44 homeless people died in Edinburgh in the last year, an increase of 150 per cent in four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre helped over 860 individuals in 2020 and 2021 who had fallen into homelessness.

Cllr Jane Meagher housing,homelessness and fair work convener said: “When temperatures drop to this extent it’s more important than ever that we do all that we can to support anyone who may be at risk, particularly those with additional health conditions. Through our partners we’re operating a Welcome Centre to provide an additional 65 beds for people with wrap around support, alongside street based outreach seven days a week to anyone we see rough sleeping. People in need will also be supported directly into Rapid Access Accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Council has a campaign to spread awareness of the support which exists for people who are struggling financially this winter and our Council tenants’ rents remain frozen. We’ve also announced details of a citywide network of warm and welcoming spaces people can spend time in and use to seek assistance. We need to prevent more people from becoming homeless as far as we possibly can.