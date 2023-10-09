Edinburgh New Town homes due to be launched next year at historic site

The historic site of one of Edinburgh’s original tram depots is set to become the city’s latest high-profile housing development, with a sales launch on track for early next year.

Construction is well underway at Square & Crescent’s Henderson Place development, which is set to bring 42 contemporary homes to the former Silvermills Tram Depot site in the New Town.

Bordering Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site, the development located between Stockbridge and Canonmills will comprise of a mix of homes – from studio flats to four-bed apartments.

An artist's impression of the new homes at Henderson Place.

Multi-level biodiverse roofs will add greenery and contrast to the use of traditional red brick and building techniques. Striking ironmongery helps reflect the character of the surrounding area, which includes the neighbouring former Royal London office building on Henderson Row, the last remaining portion of the former depot.

Speaking about the plans, Square & Crescent’s co-founder and joint managing director Euan Marshall said: “There is a real responsibility in bringing forward a new build development in such a prominent and historically significant location.

“We’ve worked with our architecture partners to create something that we believe will be a fitting next chapter - and nods to the past use of the site while bringing in highly contemporary touches.

“The green roof spaces should add a further point of interest and they reflect the low carbon building techniques and sustainability at the core of this project.”

An artist's impression of the new homes at Henderson Place.

In the late 80s, the original depot building was demolished and transformed into office blocks, which will now be replaced with the residential apartments. The former Royal London offices on Henderson Row preserved the last remaining portion of the original depot.

Reaching a five-storey high point, the development will feature private terraces and balconies, as well as private patios on some of the ground floor properties.

Fellow Square & Crescent co-founder and joint managing director Simon Cook said: “The site certainly has a rich history and that has been at the forefront of our minds throughout. The use of materials like traditional red brick with a precast stringer aims to preserve as much of that history as possible while adding a visually impressive building to the area.

“As we continue work on the project, we’re looking forward to bringing a broad mix of high-quality homes to the market, in a fantastic area.”