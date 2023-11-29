Watch more of our videos on Shots!

W Hotels has announced the opening of its first property in Scotland, at St James Quarter in Edinburgh, with a striking rooftop deck offering never seen before 360° views of the Capital.

Other highlights include the first Scottish-based SUSHISAMBA restaurant, as well as the W Hotels brand’s signature Sound Suite recording studio; a first for the UK and the second in Europe.

W Hotels is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 hotel brands. Inspired by the best of Scottish culture and history, the new Edinburgh hotel sits across three distinct buildings, offering a “locally rooted vision with a spirit all its own” according to the chain.

The new W hotel offers stunning views of Edinburgh, including from here, the Wow suite living room.

“Our bold approach to luxury hospitality, complemented by culture-driven programming and cutting-edge design will surely infuse the city with a playful, yet refined ambiance. W Edinburgh invites locals and global travellers alike to explore the city through the brand’s distinct lens,” said George Fleck, vice president and global brand leader, W Hotels.

"The unveiling of W Edinburgh not only signifies our exciting entry into Scotland but it also proudly marks our second property and continued expansion in the United Kingdom."

The hotel comprises three distinct buildings positioned around St James Square: the Ribbon Building, James Craig Walk, and the Quarter House, with a total of 199 rooms and 45 suites, many with outdoor terraces.

The 12-storey Ribbon Building features a striking exterior façade. While the top floor terraces offer guests breath-taking 360° views from Arthur’s Seat to the sea, with igloos on the roof terrace allowing guests and locals to enjoy the view whatever the Scottish weather throws at them.

The lobby of the new W hotel in Edinburgh.

In contrast, James Craig Walk is a heritage listed terrace dating from 1775, that epitomises the character of historic Edinburgh, with its robust, honest stone façade, high ceilings, and tall sash windows. Newly built and interlinking with the Ribbon Building, the Quarter House is also predominantly a stone façade, inspired by traditional Edinburgh architecture.

Spanning 1,600 square ft with iconic views of the Edinburgh skyline, the Extreme Wow Suite (the W Hotels spin on the presidential suite) offers a social living area with a spacious dining room and unique rock bar inspired by the city’s volcanic beginnings. Designed to maximise comfort, the guestroom features a playful, round super-king-sized bed and walk-in wardrobe. The bathroom has a free-standing bath, private sauna and walk-in shower, while the suite’s expansive private terrace is ideal for entertaining with unrivalled views of Edinburgh Castle.

W Edinburgh also brings a playful twist to Scottish culinary culture with three innovative dining concepts. The top floors and panoramic terraces of the hotel are home to the country’s first SUSHISAMBA restaurant alongside a buzzing iteration of the W Lounge, and a Brazilian-inspired speakeasy named João’s Place.

The destination W Lounge serves as the social epicentre of the hotel, reimagining Gaelic cuisine, offering creative programming and rewarding guests with the finest unfettered views of Edinburgh.

João’s Place is a secret apartment speakeasy, offering guests the chance to join colourful evenings of music, sunset sessions and incredible cocktails inside the intimate studio inspired by João’s Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo Brazil.