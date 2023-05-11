More than 100 new council homes have been approved on the former site of Fountain Brewery as part of a major regeneration of Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, as the council attempts to meet rising demand for social housing in the Capital.

The area overlooking the Union Canal will be transformed as part of a development called Leamington Square – a joint venture between the City of Edinburgh Council as landowner and a partnership between Cruden Homes (East) Ltd and Buccleuch Property. They plan to deliver around 464 homes alongside landscaping and infrastructure improvements and over 2,700 square metres of retail space supporting the creation of a 20-minute neighbourhood approach, as well as providing new local jobs.

The council will own 115 homes for social rent and 71 homes for mid market rent as part of the plans and support the delivery of additional, affordable new homes. It will also create a “community growing space” and new integrated cycle ways. More than 1,000 cycle parking spaces are planned for the development in total. The council said work will begin in 2024 and be fully built by 2027.

A CGI design of the new homes at Leamington Square in Edinburgh by 7N Architects.

Councillor Jane Meagher, housing, homelessness and fair work convener, said: “For years, Edinburgh has desperately needed more new social housing. This council is determined to tackle that shortfall and I’m delighted that we’ve secured space for over 100 new homes for social rent at Leamington Square. Just a stone’s throw away from the Union Canal, with great cycle links and amenities on the doorstep, the regeneration of the old brewery site is sure to prove a really popular place to live.

"The demand we are seeing for affordable and social homes is only going to increase as our city grows. And, while the future is challenging, together with developers and others we are doing everything within our powers to make it fairer on residents and on our environment with high quality, affordable, sustainable homes.”

The Union Canal is a local nature conservation site and landscaping is planned to create a biodiverse area in harmony with the waterway. Trees of varying species are also planned, while the development will be designed to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and incorporate low carbon technologies, in line with the council’s net zero aims. Historic elements of the adjacent North British Rubber Factory will also be preserved and incorporated into the designs, says the council.

Carlo D'Emidio, project director of Cruden Homes, said: "This is a significant milestone for this flagship new development, which will see the transformation of this former brownfield site in Fountainbridge into a vibrant new community.

"Subject to our development agreement with City of Edinburgh Council, Cruden and Buccleuch will deliver highly sustainable, net zero homes which will sit amongst a wealth of new amenities and community spaces in the Capital's newest neighbourhood."