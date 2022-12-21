Families protested about living in mouldy homes in Edinburgh

Natasha and Rory Blake are worried about the mould and dampness in their flat, which they fear is making their children’s health conditions and ruined some of their belongings.

Since they first reported the mould problem five years ago, they say their nine-year-old has experienced worsening asthma and their two-year-old suffers frequent cough and chest infections.

But now after the mould has spread to one of the mattresses in their children’s bedroom they said it’s “the last straw” and have demanded that the council tackle the mould or rehouse them.

The mould had spread to children's mattresses

Natasha said: “It’s affecting us all. We all always seem to have coughs in this house and my step daughter who suffers asthma has had to get a dosage increase in her inhaler. I have tried to contact the housing officer but I’ve never ever received a response from him.

“My two-year-old and I have just recovered from a very bad chesty cough. The dampness and mould is in the kids' boxroom and has spread all over my son's mattress. This was the last straw for me. My son's life is potentially at risk. I will not allow my family to live in squalor anymore. The dampness has to go or we need to be rehoused!”

The council has washed away the mould over the years and then repainted the area – but the mould keeps growing back as the property is “riddled with damp”.

Along with other families from Muirhouse-Pilton they dumped some of their mouldy belongings outside Edinburgh Council offices North West in West Pilton on Friday (December 16) in protest over the mouldy, damp conditions they have endured for five years.

Natasha and Rory first reported the dampness in November 2017 and again in November 2021. Following a surveyor visit painting was completed in January 2022 however the structural issue of rising dampness was not addressed.

Edinburgh City Council pledged to put in place an effective mould and damp strategy from June 2021. Tenant union Living Rent claims many council tenants like Natasha and Rory have been left in unsuitable homes at the expense of their health.

But in July this year they admitted to failures in dealing with poor living conditions after an investigation found tenants in high-rise flats are waiting up to five years for mould-ridden homes to be fixed.

Caroline Cawley from Living Rent tenants’ union says: “Natasha and Rory’s case demonstrates the need for council’s, social housing providers and landlords to stop putting short term measures in place and take serious, concerted action to deal with the epidemic of mould in our housing.

It's deplorable that The City of Edinburgh Council is forcing so many of its tenants to live in homes that are overrun with damp and mould. The Council needs to step up and provide adequate resources to solve these issues before more people get sick from their living conditions.

“We are in the worst cost of living crisis in generations with freezing temperatures outside tenants cannot just be told to ‘open the windows’.”

