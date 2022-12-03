For the first time, the average rent for a two bed property in Edinburgh is now £1,006 per month, according to Scottish Government figures published this week.

Tommy Sheppard MP said the figures show the need for strengthened regulation on private rented properties including rent controls. Rents in the Capital have skyrocketed an unprecedented 14 per cent year on year, as demand continues to outstrip supply, according to citylets.

The figures come as letting agents demanded a ‘practical not an ideological solution’ to the city’s housing crisis, fulled by fears that soaring numbers on social housing waiting lists could further exacerbate existing shortages of homes. DJ Alexander said the crisis was one of “availability not affordability.”

Tommy Sheppard calls for rent controls

But Mr Sheppard said many will be driven into poverty as a result of soaring rents as the cost of living crisis bites. The Edinburgh East MP said: “This report is a stark reminder that renting in Edinburgh is simply beyond the pockets of many people. Others will be driven into poverty as they make sacrifices elsewhere, cutting back on essentials to keep a roof over their head.

“I’m extremely concerned about the desperate situation that tenants are finding themselves in as skyrocketing rents pile on top of soaring energy bills. While the Scottish Government does not have powers over energy prices, it does over rent and has used that power to halt rises. The rent freeze and ban on eviction will have a massive impact and help tenants get through the difficult winter period ahead. Making sure tenants can stay in their homes must be the priority. But I recognise that renting in Edinburgh before the freeze was too often unaffordable and insecure. We need long-term rent controls.

