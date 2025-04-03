Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh husband and husband duo have submitted plans for what they believe would be the city’s first dog grooming academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy and Duncan Carse, owners of the Sassy Dog Groomers salon at Western Corner, Murrayfield, have submitted proposals to convert an empty shop/ office across the road from their salon into the Edinburgh Dog Grooming Academy, passing on their knowledge to future generations of dog groomers.

The couple’s plans show the new academy will primarily operate as a centre of education, teaching students a variety of courses. A small area for boutique retail sales to “complement the health, wellbeing and maintenance of dogs” will be provided at the front of the shop at 50 Corstorphine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy and Duncan Carse at their Sassy Dog Groomers salon at Western Corner in Edinburgh. | Sassy Dog Groomers

Speaking to the Evening News, Andy Carse revealed why he and his husband plan to open this new dog grooming academy.

He said: “We have always been champions of proper education in an industry that is unregulated, as anyone can pick up scissors and groom dogs.

“With us, it’s all about the welfare of the dogs at our salon, and we want to pass that on in proper courses. It’s all about looking after the dogs.

“There is not anything like this in Edinburgh, we think there is a real need for it. There is nothing this size on this side of Scotland. It’s very much needed, as there is a growing demand for dog groomers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we think this new academy is perfect. To our knowledge there has not been anything like this in Edinburgh. We will be teaching proper Ofqual regulated courses, and K-9 first aid courses as well, so more than just dog grooming.

“We hope to build a business that helps train the next generation of groomers, passing on our knowledge.

“We will be teaching and emphasising an holistic approach to the welfare and aesthetics or your dog. We will also be doing paid courses for the public on how to maintain your dog like a professional in-between grooms, ideal for higher maintenance of designer mixed coat breeds.”

The current empty office/ shop at 50 Corstorphine Road. | Sassy Dog Groomers

Speaking about the ideal location of the proposed academy, Duncan Carse said: “It’s in a handy spot, right across the road from our salon. So when that unit came up it was an ideal opportunity. We will both be fully trained to run the classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of us will move over the road at a time, taking turns to run the academy. Both of us have always been in the background, where we manage and trained people below us, so it’s always been a wish to pass on our knowledge.

“We have been here at Western Corner for three years and doing the job for four years. We care very much about what we do and we think we do things the right way - putting the dog and the customer first. Getting to know them.

“There is a definite need for quality groomers in the industry. It’s already outstripped supply. A couple of groomers have moved on and we have noticed a massive up-surge in enquiries.

“Its a far away world from what it was 10/15 years ago, with much more demand for this service, so this academy should come at just the right time to help meet the current and future demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The logo for the proposed new Edinburgh Dog Grooming Academy. | Sassy Dog Groomers

Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.

Sign up here 👇

The proposed opening times for the new business are Monday to Friday 8am- 7pm, Saturday 9am- 6pm and Sunday 10am- 6pm. While, the operational hours for activities for academy teaching, including evening classes and one day courses, would be Monday to Friday 8am- 9pm, Saturday 9am- 9pm and Sunday 10am- 6pm.

The application for a change of use from vacant offices to a dog grooming academy will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department. With the plans so far receiving no comments on the online planning portal.