Edinburgh incident: Man taken to hospital after falling from window of a flat in Pilton

Police say inquiries are ongoing

By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

A man has been taken to hospital after he fell out of the window of an Edinburgh flat.

It happened in Crewe Road Gardens in Pilton shortly before noon on Sunday. Emergency services were called and an ambulance took the man to the Royal Infirmary. No details have been released about his condition. Police are trying to establish what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A man has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after falling from the window of a flat on Crewe Road Gardens, Edinburgh. The incident happened around 11.50am on Sunday, 30 April 2023. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."

Police say the man fell from the window at around 11.50am on Sunday. Picture: Google StreetviewPolice say the man fell from the window at around 11.50am on Sunday. Picture: Google Streetview
