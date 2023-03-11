News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh incident: Woman hit by bus at South St Andrew Street taken to hospital

Edinburgh city centre incident happened earlier today

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
12 hours ago - 1 min read

A woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a bus earlier today in Edinburgh city centre.

At around 12.25pm a bus hit a woman pedestrian on South St Andrew Street, off Princes Street, with the area busy with Saturday shoppers. She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident led to heavy traffic in the city centre for the next hour. One eyewitness said: “Someone’s been run over, traffic ain’t going towards Waterloo Place, it’s at a standstill.”

The incident happened on South St Andrew Street earlier today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on South St Andrew Street, Edinburgh, around 12.25pm on Saturday, 11 March, 2023. The female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

