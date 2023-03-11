A woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a bus earlier today in Edinburgh city centre.

At around 12.25pm a bus hit a woman pedestrian on South St Andrew Street, off Princes Street, with the area busy with Saturday shoppers. She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident led to heavy traffic in the city centre for the next hour. One eyewitness said: “Someone’s been run over, traffic ain’t going towards Waterloo Place, it’s at a standstill.”

The incident happened on South St Andrew Street earlier today.