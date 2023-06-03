News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Indian restaurant Prahna takes to the water for afternoon chai on the Union Canal - in pictures

Sunny trial run on Edinburgh waterway a success for Corstorphine restaurant – review
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh Indian restaurant Prahna Indian Grill took customers on a sun-kissed voyage along the Union Canal with afternoon chai, live music and some beautiful food, creating an unforgettable experience for those on board.

The sold out trial run by the St John’s Road Indian restaurant was deemed a success by owner Arun Ramanan, who hopes to offer customers this Indian style afternoon tea voyage along the Edinburgh waterway more often in the future.

We went along and tried it out for ourselves – and here is what we thought.

The Prahna Voyage set sail from Fountainbridge on Sunday, May 28, with customers onboard enjoying some delicious food, desserts, Indian chai and English tea while sailing along the Union Canal in Edinburgh.

1. Setting sail

The Prahna Voyage set sail from Fountainbridge on Sunday, May 28, with customers onboard enjoying some delicious food, desserts, Indian chai and English tea while sailing along the Union Canal in Edinburgh. Photo: Kevin Quinn

The staff onboard the maiden trip of the Prahna Voyage could not have been any nicer, keeping guests supplied with beautiful food, afternoon chai and tea as well as glasses of prosecco. They are pictured at Slateford Aqueduct with one of the happy customers, where the boat stopped for five minutes to let guests stretch their legs and enjoy the views.

2. Friendly staff

The staff onboard the maiden trip of the Prahna Voyage could not have been any nicer, keeping guests supplied with beautiful food, afternoon chai and tea as well as glasses of prosecco. They are pictured at Slateford Aqueduct with one of the happy customers, where the boat stopped for five minutes to let guests stretch their legs and enjoy the views. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Just some of the delicious desserts that were served on the sold out maiden voyage. The two hour journey flew by, with customers mingling while enjoying the relaxing atmosphere as the boat sailed peacefully along the Union Canal.

3. Desserts

Just some of the delicious desserts that were served on the sold out maiden voyage. The two hour journey flew by, with customers mingling while enjoying the relaxing atmosphere as the boat sailed peacefully along the Union Canal. Photo: Kevin Quinn

A local musician played live music on acoustic guitar, adding to the relaxing and friendly atmosphere onboard the journey from Fountainbridge to Slateford Aqueduct and back in the Sunday afternoon sun.

4. Live music

A local musician played live music on acoustic guitar, adding to the relaxing and friendly atmosphere onboard the journey from Fountainbridge to Slateford Aqueduct and back in the Sunday afternoon sun. Photo: Kevin Quinn

