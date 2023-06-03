Sunny trial run on Edinburgh waterway a success for Corstorphine restaurant – review
The sold out trial run by the St John’s Road Indian restaurant was deemed a success by owner Arun Ramanan, who hopes to offer customers this Indian style afternoon tea voyage along the Edinburgh waterway more often in the future.
We went along and tried it out for ourselves – and here is what we thought.
1. Setting sail
The Prahna Voyage set sail from Fountainbridge on Sunday, May 28, with customers onboard enjoying some delicious food, desserts, Indian chai and English tea while sailing along the Union Canal in Edinburgh. Photo: Kevin Quinn
2. Friendly staff
The staff onboard the maiden trip of the Prahna Voyage could not have been any nicer, keeping guests supplied with beautiful food, afternoon chai and tea as well as glasses of prosecco. They are pictured at Slateford Aqueduct with one of the happy customers, where the boat stopped for five minutes to let guests stretch their legs and enjoy the views. Photo: Kevin Quinn
3. Desserts
Just some of the delicious desserts that were served on the sold out maiden voyage. The two hour journey flew by, with customers mingling while enjoying the relaxing atmosphere as the boat sailed peacefully along the Union Canal. Photo: Kevin Quinn
4. Live music
A local musician played live music on acoustic guitar, adding to the relaxing and friendly atmosphere onboard the journey from Fountainbridge to Slateford Aqueduct and back in the Sunday afternoon sun. Photo: Kevin Quinn