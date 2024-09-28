Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Libertus will host an Interactive event on October 24 to officially launch its Positive Futures Services Project at the Canalside, Wester Hailes location.

Libertus, an Edinburgh-based charity committed to supporting independent living since 1981, with Positive Futures groups designed to reduce social isolation among over-50s by supporting individuals to attend, develop and facilitate art classes, jewellery making, knitting, and crafts, to board games, chair-based Pilates, and gym groups.

In the past year, Positive Futures Volunteers have facilitated nearly 1,300 weekly groups and supported over 220 participants across Central, North West, and South East Edinburgh.

The Libertus Interactive Event will provide attendees with a glimpse into the services available at Canalside.

Andrew Farr, general manager at Libertus, said: “Since opening in 2021 we have identified a need in the local community for an initiative to help address social isolation particularly amongst the over 50s. We are delighted to invite people to explore our volunteering and activity opportunities at Libertus Canalside.”

Local politician Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, has expressed his support for the launch of the new initiative in South West Edinburgh, and will be present during the interactive event to discuss Libertus services and its continued work in supporting individuals across Edinburgh.

Jennifer Fairgrieve, chairperson of Libertus board of directors, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming attendees to our Interactive Event in October, and to hosting MP Ian Murray. In addition to highlighting the Positive Futures programme, the Interactive Event will also provide visitors with the chance to explore Libertus Day services for its older people and its mental health drop-ins for over 25s.”

Dan Fuller, project manager of Positive Futures, commented: “The Positive Futures program has supported individuals in the community to reduce social isolation amongst over 50s. By having a shared passion our service attendees are able to build strong bonds and networks. Positive Futures also helps individuals add an element of structure to their week.”

Alison Brown, a volunteer at Positive Futures, has seen firsthand how the services at Libertus have supported individuals in the local Edinburgh community.

She said:“My mum attended Libertus as a service user in the 90s, and the positive impact it had on her well-being inspired my husband to start volunteering in 2000. When he was no longer able to volunteer, he became a Day Service member in 2015.

“Following in their footsteps, I began volunteering at Libertus, which eventually led to me joining the board in March this year. This has been a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to an organisation that has supported my family for the past 30 years.”

The Interactive Day is free to attend and will take place from 11am to 2.30 pm on October 24. To sign up and find out more information you can email the Libertus team at [email protected].