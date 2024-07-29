Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new study has declared Edinburgh as the UK city with the strongest sense of community spirit.

Whether it's the cheerful volunteer at the local charity shop, the passionate voter at the polling station, or the pride flag flying high in town squares, some cities shine brighter than others in terms of community spirit.

But the question is - which city tops the list, and where does your hometown rank?

To find out, online language course provider, Preply, analysed a list of UK cities against metrics such as voter turnout in elections, national pride, crime rates, and number of volunteers.

And Scotland’s Capital city came out on top with a 77 per cent voter registration rate and a remarkable 75 per cent of locals actively engaging in volunteer work - the highest percentage in the UK, demonstrating a profound commitment to community improvement.

Edinburgh received a high safety rating of 69 out of 100 and a low crime score of 31. While it had a national identity score of 71 per cent according to the survey.

These scores combined gave our city an overall rating of 8.62 to be named the the UK city with the strongest sense of community spirit.

Plymouth was second, scoring 8.59 overall, with the third-highest number of electoral registrations (74 per cent), 93 per cent of people saying they have a strong national UK identity, plus seven per cent of people have previously served in the armed forces.

In third place is Glasgow on 7.45, with 73 per cent of the population registered to vote in local elections and 73 per cent of Glaswegians who had volunteered.

The study also revealed the European countries with the strongest sense of community spirit, as well as UK cities.