The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region including Hermiston Gate, Gilmerton Road, Oxgangs, Commercial Street, and Portobello. This includes both full-time and part-time positions including store management apprentice, stock assistant, and store assistant, all the way up to deputy managers.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for more colleagues to join our incredible teams across Edinburgh. Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”