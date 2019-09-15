Edinburgh Kiltwalk: Can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Scots rugby legend Doddie Weir and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter gave rallying cries to the brave walkers as they set-off from Holyrood Park on their 24-mile journey out to Musselburgh and onto the finish line at BT Murrayfield. More than 500 charities, mainly from Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, will benefit from the £1.2 million raised plus a 40% bonus of £500,000 from The Hunter Foundation. The £1.7 million fundraising boost comes from a colourful army of Kiltwalkers who tackled a variety of lengths; 24 miles, 15 miles or five miles in glorious sunshine.

Doddie Weir and Sir Tom Hunter gave rallying cries to the walkers before they set off from Holyrood Park on their 24-mile journey.

Todays event, which finished with a party led by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers at the home of Scottish Rugby, BT Murrayfield, was the last of this years four Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalks with Arnold Clark.

2,000 heroes set-off at 10.30am from Fisherrow Links in Musselburgh for the 15-mile Big Stroll.

Another 1,800 walkers set off at 12.30pm from Gypsy Brae for the five-mile Wee Wander.

