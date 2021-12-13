Launching the new production of Sunshine On Leith are Fiona Gibson (left), Chief Executive of Capital Theatres, and Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The songs of The Proclaimers will reverb around the Old Lady of Leven Street next June ahead of the venues’s £25 million transformation.

Written by Stephen Greenhorn and directed by Elizabeth Newman and Ben Occhipinti, Sunshine on Leith tells the funny and moving story of Davy and Ally, two soldiers from Leith who return home after serving in war-torn countries. Before long, the pair find themselves questioning what ‘home’ really means.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Gibson (left), Chief Executive of Capital Theatres) and Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The original production of Sunshine on Leith premiered on April 18, 2007, at Dundee Rep with Dexter Fletcher’s movie adaptation released six years later.

The new 'fresh new production' from Capital Theatres will be co-produced by Pitlochry Festival Theatre and feature some of the best known hits of the Reid twins, Craig and Charlie, including I’m On My Way, Letter from America, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and of course the title song Sunshine on Leith.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres, says, “We're beyond excited to be co-producing Sunshine on Leith with Pitlochry Festival Theatre as the King's final show before its transformational redevelopment.

“What better treat for Edinburgh audiences than a musical which showcases the beauty and brilliance of their hometown to the iconic soundtrack of beloved Leithers The Proclaimers.

“I know that Elizabeth will give it her signature heartfelt direction to create a show full of joy and poignancy, not to mention a great night out. For Capital Theatres, producing this show expands on our ambition to be at the heart of Scotland's theatre community, developing Scottish talent.

"Sunshine on Leith will also be a fitting swan-song to The King’s as we know it before it re-emerges as a re-invigorated world-class theatre and thriving community.”

Sunshine On Leith is Capital Theatres' latest foray into the world of producing since co-producing The Addams Family: The Musical Comedy in 2017 and follows their commissioning of three festive early years plays this year as well as co-producing the forthcoming play, James IV, with Raw Material and the National Theatre of Scotland.

Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, adds, “We are thrilled to be making Sunshine on Leith with Capital Theatres. It is an importantpiece for both organisations. It’ll reopen Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s main auditorium after it had to be closed for two years and it will close the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh before it’s exciting transformation in 2022.

“On a personal note, I love The Proclaimers and I’ve wanted to direct Stephen’s passionate, funny, moving piece for many years so I am over the moon to get to make it with Ben Occhipinti and the rest of the team. It’s going to be a mighty big adventure.

"It’s also great to be a part of Fiona Gibson’s exciting new vision for the Theatres and we look forward to making work together that celebrates Edinburgh and Pitlochry.”

The new Capital Theatre/Pitlochry Festival Theatre production will run at the King's Theatre from Tuesday, June 7, to Saturday, June 18, 2022, and then run as part of Pitlochry’s rep season. Tickets go on sale for priority booking on Monday, December 13, from www.capitaltheatres.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.