Cornucopia, which is located in a unit at the Bankhead industrial estate currently subject to a planning application, has refreshed its website advertising ‘the only frequently run kink club in Edinburgh’.

The club includes various spaces like ‘kink alley’ featuring large restraint frames and cell rooms with bars and padlocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application by Cornucopia Events Ltd to set up an adults-only swingers club at the site is being considered by city planners. A decision was due in the next few days but

The 'kink club' is said to be the largest in Midlothian

will likely be delayed into the new year.

It comes as the council awaits the outcome of a Judicial review over it’s controversial ban on the city’s strip clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the application seeking change of use of the former industrial estate offices blueprints for the West Edinburgh site shows renovations to subdivide the 6,200 sq feet space into around 20 private rooms. But photos appear to show some rooms have already been converted.

The photo gallery on the website features nine private rooms with beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is also being carried out after claims that an opening party for a swingers club was held despite no planning consent being granted.

Rules around ‘scenes’ for the kink club are listed on the website which include fire play, wax play and sharps. Members and guests are told to ‘go large with fetish outfits, lingerie and anything out there!’ but football tops are banned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Ludar-Smith, who is listed as the applicant but has previously claimed he only owns the building, said he was under the impression no planning permission was necessary to open a swingers club.

The Edinburgh-based company behind the plans Cornucopia Bespoke Events Ltd was forced to wind up in February, after recurring problems with accounts led to it being struck off. Before it ceased trading the firm was registered at an Edinburgh address with only one remaining director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said the planning application for the swingers club and enforcement investigation remains ongoing.