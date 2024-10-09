Edinburgh landmarks lighting up purple for cancer charity

On October 13, well-known buildings and venues will light up to highlight Secondary (metastatic) Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

This October, six iconic landmarks in Edinburgh will join 70 venues, sites and monuments and light up in the distinctive pink, purple and teal of breast cancer charity Make 2nds Count.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is dedicated to giving hope through clinical trial education, knowledge sharing, support and funding research into secondary (metastatic) breast cancer and the number of venues marks an increase of 25% on last year.

On October 13, Secondary (metastatic) Breast Cancer Awareness Day and the only day of the year dedicated to raising awareness on secondary breast cancer, Camera Obscura, Corstorphine Trust - Dower House, Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), Pinsent Masons and St Andrews House (Scottish Government) will support the ‘Shine a Light’ initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seeks to raise awareness of the reality of incurable secondary (metastatic) breast cancer, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness, support and funding.

Make 2nds Count is dedicated to supporting patients living with secondary breast cancer (SBC). Also known as ‘stage 4’ or ‘advanced breast cancer’, secondary (metastatic) breast cancer occurs when cancer spreads from beyond the breast to other parts of the body. The disease is incurable but treatable, and symptoms can vary.

An estimated 61,000 people in the UK are living with the condition, which claims 1000 lives every month.

Additionally, a recent survey showed that 38% did not know what secondary breast cancer was, and 21% did not know what symptoms to look for. The charity is aiming to ignite empathy and amplify the voices of those affected and this year’s ‘1,000 Truths’ campaign shares personal stories of patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Dixon, CEO of Make 2nds Count, said: “These illuminated landmarks represent a beacon of hope for the tens of thousands. Through our ‘1,000 Truths’ campaign, we also want to bring the personal stories to the forefront, ensuring that every voice is heard and every life is honoured.”

The wider community is invited to participate by visiting the illuminated landmark, sharing photos on social media using the hashtag #ShineALight, and engaging with the ‘1,000 Truths’ stories on the Make 2nds Count website.