Edinburgh live news: Princes Street closed as emergency services attend collision between bus and pedestrian

The major city centre street has now reopened following the incident which occurred just before 11am on Tuesday outside of H&M on the east end of the Princes Street.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene including two ambulances and two police cars. Police officers directed traffic at the junction with South St David’s street and were still at the scene just after 11.30.

A woman was treated at hospital but there were no reports of serious injuries, police said.

One eye-witness was injured after he tripped and fell while looking across the road at the accident from Waverley Bridge. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The man whose trousers were stained with blood told the Evening News: “I was crossing over when I saw the accident. It looked as if a woman was hit by a bus. I couldn’t help but

look, then I tripped and fell over. I got a fright but I’m okay. The paramedic said I have to go to the hospital to be seen by minor injuries. It all happened so fast.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended a collision involving a female pedestrian and a bus at Princes Street in Edinburgh at around 10.50am on Tuesday, 17 May,

Emergency services attended the scene

2022. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and the road as now re-opened.”