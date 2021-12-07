Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Thirty-two inspiring finalists were named last month, all of whom were nominated by their families, friends and neighbours for going the extra mile within their communities.

The awards, headline sponsor of which is @pizza, will be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh on Thursday. The special presentation will be hosted by Arlene Stuart from Forth One.

The 32 finalists in the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards have been announced, with winners set to be awarded on Thursday

Prizes will be given across 13 categories, including Volunteer of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Neighbour of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Bravery Award sponsored by Porsche Centre Edinburgh, Sustainable School Award sponsored by Scottish Power, Community Champion sponsored by CityFibre, Teacher of the Year sponsored by Forth One, the Music & Arts Award sponsored by the Edinburgh Playhouse, and the Junior Local Hero Award, which is sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo.

The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2021, which is sponsored by @pizza, will also be awarded to an outstanding candidate from any category.

Rupert Lyle, co-founder and chief executive of @pizza, said: “Having opened @pizza’s first and third restaurants in Edinburgh, we’re passionate about the local area and most importantly the local people who never fail to make us smile.

“We’re delighted to support the Local Hero Awards following one of the most challenging periods the city and nation has ever faced. We cannot wait to meet the unsung heroes of the pandemic and help to celebrate their achievements.”

Southdale Primary School are finalists for the Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Scottish Power.

Gibson Kerr, who is sponsoring the Carer of the Year award, added: “The team at Gibson Kerr are proud to sponsor this important award, honouring Edinburgh’s Carer of the Year 2021.

“As a family-run local law firm, we have huge respect for carers in all walks of life. Their selfless commitment to others, patience and kindness are an inspiration to us all and we congratulate all the finalists.”

And BMAS, which is sponsoring this year’s Health Champion award, said: “BMAS is passionate about the health and wellbeing of our customers. We are proud to recognise and celebrate those who work tirelessly to improve the health – and lives - of others in the community by sponsoring this year’s Health Champion category.”

Euan McGrory, editor of the Edinburgh Evening News, said: “The last year has been hard for us all in many ways, but we have got through it with the help of others.

“This pandemic has reminded us what it means to be good neighbours and to look after each other. There have been so many acts of generosity, from dramatic interventions to small kind gestures which have inspired and lifted everyone.

“I am delighted to be able to give a heartfelt thank you from us all.”

2021 Edinburgh Local Hero Awards finalists in full:

Bravery Award

Logan Carr

Lucy Renwick

Oliver Flight

Sophie Walker

Carer of the Year, sponsored by Gibson Kerr

Linda Courtney

Alison Morrison

Amanda Thompson

Community Champion sponsored by CityFibre

Nicole Harland

Margaret Pagliarulo

Donna Sawyers

Fundraiser of the Year

Richard Roncero

Showcase

Olivia Strong

Health Champion, sponsored by BMAS

Joe Alubaid

Gary Amos

Nicola Bird

David McLean

Inspirational Young Adult

Jaime Sutherland

Jordan Thompson

Junior Local Hero, sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo

Logan Carr

Michael Reilly

Music & Arts

Chief Radio

Amanda Rogers of Cinescapes

Neighbour of the Year

Angela Lennie

Jane Russell

Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Scottish Power

Cramond Primary School

Cornbank Primary School

Southdale Primary School

Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Forth 1

Stewart Atkinson

Bruce Murray

Volunteer of the Year

Hazel Gowans

David Flucker

Empty Kitchens

Ellie McKenna

