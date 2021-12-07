Edinburgh Local Hero Awards 2021: Just days to go until winners are announced
The countdown to this year’s Edinburgh Local Hero Awards is officially on, with just days to go until the winners are announced.
Thirty-two inspiring finalists were named last month, all of whom were nominated by their families, friends and neighbours for going the extra mile within their communities.
The awards, headline sponsor of which is @pizza, will be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh on Thursday. The special presentation will be hosted by Arlene Stuart from Forth One.
Prizes will be given across 13 categories, including Volunteer of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Neighbour of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Bravery Award sponsored by Porsche Centre Edinburgh, Sustainable School Award sponsored by Scottish Power, Community Champion sponsored by CityFibre, Teacher of the Year sponsored by Forth One, the Music & Arts Award sponsored by the Edinburgh Playhouse, and the Junior Local Hero Award, which is sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo.
The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2021, which is sponsored by @pizza, will also be awarded to an outstanding candidate from any category.
Rupert Lyle, co-founder and chief executive of @pizza, said: “Having opened @pizza’s first and third restaurants in Edinburgh, we’re passionate about the local area and most importantly the local people who never fail to make us smile.
“We’re delighted to support the Local Hero Awards following one of the most challenging periods the city and nation has ever faced. We cannot wait to meet the unsung heroes of the pandemic and help to celebrate their achievements.”
Gibson Kerr, who is sponsoring the Carer of the Year award, added: “The team at Gibson Kerr are proud to sponsor this important award, honouring Edinburgh’s Carer of the Year 2021.
“As a family-run local law firm, we have huge respect for carers in all walks of life. Their selfless commitment to others, patience and kindness are an inspiration to us all and we congratulate all the finalists.”
And BMAS, which is sponsoring this year’s Health Champion award, said: “BMAS is passionate about the health and wellbeing of our customers. We are proud to recognise and celebrate those who work tirelessly to improve the health – and lives - of others in the community by sponsoring this year’s Health Champion category.”
Euan McGrory, editor of the Edinburgh Evening News, said: “The last year has been hard for us all in many ways, but we have got through it with the help of others.
“This pandemic has reminded us what it means to be good neighbours and to look after each other. There have been so many acts of generosity, from dramatic interventions to small kind gestures which have inspired and lifted everyone.
“I am delighted to be able to give a heartfelt thank you from us all.”
2021 Edinburgh Local Hero Awards finalists in full:
Bravery Award
Logan Carr
Lucy Renwick
Oliver Flight
Sophie Walker
Carer of the Year, sponsored by Gibson Kerr
Linda Courtney
Alison Morrison
Amanda Thompson
Community Champion sponsored by CityFibre
Nicole Harland
Margaret Pagliarulo
Donna Sawyers
Fundraiser of the Year
Richard Roncero
Olivia Strong
Health Champion, sponsored by BMAS
Joe Alubaid
Gary Amos
Nicola Bird
David McLean
Inspirational Young Adult
Jaime Sutherland
Jordan Thompson
Junior Local Hero, sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo
Logan Carr
Michael Reilly
Music & Arts
Chief Radio
Amanda Rogers of Cinescapes
Neighbour of the Year
Angela Lennie
Jane Russell
Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Scottish Power
Cramond Primary School
Cornbank Primary School
Southdale Primary School
Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Forth 1
Stewart Atkinson
Bruce Murray
Volunteer of the Year
Hazel Gowans
David Flucker
Empty Kitchens
Ellie McKenna