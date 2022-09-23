Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in their community?

Nominations are now open so head over to the Edinburgh Local Heroes website to make your choice.

But hurry, nominations close on October 14, 2022.

Did we mention everyone who nominates will receive a 25 per cent @pizza discount?

The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards will take place on December 7, 2022 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh.

It is sponsored by @pizza with category sponsors from Edinburgh Zoo, CityFibre, Openreach, Porsche, and Cold Town Beer.

Here are some examples of the categories you can nominate your local hero for.

Junior Local Hero Award, sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo

A child, under the age of 14, who has demonstrated exceptional achievement in their life. They may have overcome great odds, excelled academically, achieved great sporting success, raised money for a good cause, or provided great support for others.

The 2021 winners were Michael Reilly and Logan Carr . Michael’s dad has MS and, to show support, he shaved his hair and did a 5k every single day for the entire month of June – raising more than £5,000 for charity.

Logan needed a wheelchair to get around after undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia. But, after months of treatment, he got his strength back and was able to scale an indoor climbing wall.

Beccy Angus, head of discovery and learning at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “We are proud to support the Local Hero Awards and recognise the amazing contributions young people are making within their communities.

“As a wildlife conservation charity, The Junior Local Hero award is particularly important to us because young people play a crucial role in creating a future where nature is protected, valued and loved."

Inspirational Young Adult, sponsored by Openreach

This award recognises, encourages and rewards an individual (aged 16-24) who has shown exceptional drive and determination for a cause, belief or individual in the face of adversity.

This may be someone who has stood up for a worthwhile cause such as racism, bullying or community cause. They could have acted selflessly and shown great bravery in a situation.

Robert Thorburn, partnership director at Openreach Scotland, said: “We’re supporting the Inspirational Young Adult category at the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards in recognition of the amazing contribution our young people make to the city.

“As a major employer of apprentices in the area, who often join us from school or college, we know the incredible contribution young people make to their communities and the positive impact they have on our business. Our young apprentices are integral to the work we’re doing to bring ultra-reliable, gigabit-capable broadband to the capital’s homes and businesses – our new full fibre network passes 135,000 so far.

“We look forward to seeing nominations and joining forces with the Edinburgh Evening News to celebrate the many young heroes who have contributed to their local communities over the past year.”

Last year’s winner was Jordan Thomson who overcame homelessness and has given hundreds of hours to community coaching with Street Soccer Scotland.

Carer of the Year

This person may be an individual who has cared for a friend or family member who has made personal sacrifices in order to tend to the needs of others. It may also be an outstanding care home worker or home help.

Last year’s winner was Alison Morrison, who cared for her in-laws with dementia as well as her daughter with cerebral palsy and her mother with a brain tumour.

Volunteer of the year

This award is to recognise those who dedicate their time to help others. Individuals may spend their weekends or even give full time voluntary help to those who need it most.

Last year’s winner was David Flucker, a 99-year-old volunteer at St Columba’s Hospice charity shop in Ocean Terminal who donated a hand-crafted model boat which took him 18 months to make. Since, David donated three homemade model railway sets, making the charity thousands in a raffle.

