Edinburgh Local Hero Awards is back (Photo of winners from 2019 by Ian Georgeson)

The inspirational Maggie’s Edinburgh will be the charity partner of this year’s scheme.

Andrew Anderson of Maggie’s said: “We are honoured that Edinburgh Evening News has chosen to support Maggie’s at this year’s Edinburgh Local Hero Awards.

"Maggie’s Edinburgh has been there for people with cancer and their families during the most difficult of times and we are sure there will be so many inspirational nominees.

"We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations to support people living with cancer, as well as family and friends, so we are so grateful for your support.”

Maggie’s Edinburgh is named after Maggie Keswick Jencks, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Waiting in a windowless corridor, she discussed with her husband Charles the need for somewhere “better” for people with cancer to go, outside of, but nearby to the hospital.

So the idea of Maggie’s was born – a centre at the Western General that would provide support and a calm and friendly space for people and their families.

Sadly Maggie died before she could see her dream come to life, but her legacy lives on in the centre today.

The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards

This year’s Edinburgh Local Hero Awards are an opportunity to thank and celebrate the people who have made a positive difference during these difficult times.

They will shine a light on unsung individuals who have rallied round to help others in their times of need.

Throughout the pandemic, armies of people kept transport, schools and vital services going, often at a risk to their own health. And then there’s those who went above and beyond to simply keep a smile on others’ faces.

Do you know someone you think deserves recognition? Nominations are now open – visit edinburghlocalheroes.co.uk to nominate your local hero. You have until October 1 when nominations officially close.

And there’s a massive bonus – everyone who nominates a hero will receive a 25 per cent @pizza discount. More information can be found on the Edinburgh Local Heroes website.

Do you know a junior local hero in Edinburgh?

Among the awards at this year’s ceremony will be the Junior Local Hero Award, sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo.

We are looking for a child, under the age of 14, who has demonstrated exceptional achievement in their life.

They may have overcome great odds or made sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty. The nominee may have excelled academically, achieved great sporting success, raised money for a good cause, or provided great support to someone with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience.

Ben Supple, of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “We are proud to support the Local Hero Awards and recognise the fantastic contributions people are making within their communities.

“The Junior Local Hero award is particularly important to us because young people and future generations have an incredibly important role to play in protecting nature.

“We very much look forward to welcoming the award winner to Edinburgh Zoo.”

Last year’s winners were Archie Galloway, Max Gare and Emily Bain