this year's nominations are open until October 1 with the award ceremony set to take place live in person on December 9.

The 2020 Local Hero Awards had to be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic so this year’s in person ceremony is the perfect time to honour those who have gone above and beyond in the Edinburgh community.

You can nominate your chosen entries here and in return you will receive a 25 per cent discount at @pizza.

The organisers are looking for nominations to two specific categories at the moment; sporting hero, and the music and arts award.

The sporting hero award recognises an individual or team who have made an outstanding contribution and shown incredible dedication to local sport and physical activity.

This award covers any and all types of sports and can be for anyone who has achieved something in their field.

Last year’s winner was karate champion, Kori Fital.

Edinburgh Local Hero Awards 2019 winners.

You can nominate coaches and managers as well as players themselves, and there are no limits on age or experience level.

Nominations of both adults and children, and everything from sports clubs to schools are welcome.

Nominations for the music and art award are also being encouraged at the moment. This category is for a person or group who has made a difference to the lives of others through music and the arts.

Sing in the City at the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards in 2019.

It could be a longstanding music teacher or someone who thrives in helping others through drama, nominate someone you know who deserves this.

Founder of Sing in the City, Kirsty Baird, enjoyed recognition for her work when she won this award back in 2018.

Other categories featuring in the awards include: The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2020, Volunteer of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Neighbour of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Bravery Award, Parent or Guardian of the Year, Community Champion, Teacher of the Year, Health Champion, Carer of the Year and Junior Local Hero Award.

Criteria for each of these categories can be found here.

